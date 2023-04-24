How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena showcases the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs meeting at 7:30 PM on Monday, April 24 ET, airing on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs are ahead in the series 2-1.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Check out the Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/22/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TOR
|4/20/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-2 TOR
|4/18/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-3 TB
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
|12/20/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|4-1 TOR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the league (280 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs' total of 220 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.
- With 278 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's ninth-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.