Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will see Sandy Alcantara starting for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Marlins are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-160). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 14-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

In the 24 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-9-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 10-2 5-3 11-5 10-6 6-2

