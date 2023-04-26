Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Game 5 on April 26, 2023
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player prop bet odds for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-105)
|6.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-143)
|1.5 (-175)
- The 27.5-point total set for Morant on Wednesday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Morant has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Morant's year-long assist average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Morant's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-125)
|8.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-105)
- The 19.5-point prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (18.6).
- He collects 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Jackson has collected one assist per game, 0.5 less than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
- He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-149)
|3.5 (+135)
- Desmond Bane's 21.5 points per game are 3.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- Bane averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).
- Bane's assist average -- 4.4 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Bane, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-125)
|12.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+105)
|0.5 (+210)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Davis on Wednesday is 3.4 lower than his scoring average.
- Davis averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-133)
|5.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+105)
- The 27.5-point total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- James has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- James has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
