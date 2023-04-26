The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings meet in Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Warriors Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 49.2% of shots the Kings' opponents have made.

Golden State has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Warriors record just 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State is 34-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Sacramento is 42-15 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings score just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Warriors have fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 119.7 points per game, compared to 118.2 per game in road games.

At home, Golden State is ceding 10.8 fewer points per game (111.7) than on the road (122.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Warriors have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 17.1 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.2 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings are better offensively, scoring 123.4 points per game, compared to 118 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 120.1 points per game at home, and 116 away.

In 2022-23 Sacramento is conceding 4.1 more points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (116).

This year the Kings are picking up more assists at home (28 per game) than on the road (26.6).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Kings Injuries