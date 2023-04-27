Brandon Hagel will be in action Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hagel's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

Hagel has a goal in 26 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Hagel has a point in 44 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 18 times.

In 33 of 81 games this year, Hagel has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 18 64 Points 10 30 Goals 2 34 Assists 8

