The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet Thursday for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite (-180) in this decisive matchup with the Jets (+155).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-180) Jets (+155) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 35-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has gone 16-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 64.3%.

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Jets.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over twice.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has gone over the total twice.

During their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring one more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Jets have given up 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.

They have a +22 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.