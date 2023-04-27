How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs have a 3-1 advantage in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN will show this Maple Leafs versus Lightning game.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
|4/22/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TOR
|4/20/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-2 TOR
|4/18/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-3 TB
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.