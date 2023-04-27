Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 27, 2023
Player prop betting options for Mitchell Marner, Nikita Kucherov and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
Kucherov is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with 111 points (1.4 per game), with 31 goals and 80 assists in 82 games (playing 20:07 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Apr. 18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Brayden Point has racked up 94 points this season, with 50 goals and 44 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Apr. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Apr. 18
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Apr. 13
|2
|1
|3
|5
Steven Stamkos Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Steven Stamkos is a crucial player on offense for Tampa Bay with 33 goals and 51 assists.
Stamkos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Apr. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
Marner has been a major player for Toronto this season, with 99 points in 80 games.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 20
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 18
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) to the team.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|6
