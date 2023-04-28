On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .257.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 19 of 26 games this season (73.1%) Albies has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.3% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (30.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

