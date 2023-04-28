Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .316 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.447), slugging percentage (.552) and OPS (1.000) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 17th in slugging.
- In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 19.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Peterson (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.36 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.