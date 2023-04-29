Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will hit the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third-best in baseball with 41 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .448.

The Braves rank ninth in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (138 total).

The Braves rank fifth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Strider is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Strider will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/29/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill 4/30/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Jose Butto 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Bryce Elder Max Scherzer 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider Jesús Luzardo

