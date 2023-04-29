The Atlanta Braves (18-9) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field on Saturday, April 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (3-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (3-1, 3.96 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 16 out of the 24 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Mets have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

