On Monday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .298 with a double and a walk.
  • Grissom enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.
  • Grissom has recorded a hit in 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In five games this year, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Mets will send Megill (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.