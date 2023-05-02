The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez ready for the first of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Fueled by 98 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 150 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Tyler Wells

