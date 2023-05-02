The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league while giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential overall.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams give up a combined 222.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 24.0 RJ Barrett 21.5 -105 19.6 Julius Randle 19.5 -125 25.1 Immanuel Quickley 14.5 -125 14.9 Obi Toppin 12.5 -110 7.4

