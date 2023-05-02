Oddsmakers have listed player props for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 7.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+100)

The 19.5 points prop total set for Randle on Tuesday is 5.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.1).

Randle has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (3.5).

Randle has knocked down 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 3.5 (-154) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+125)

Jalen Brunson's 24-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Immanuel Quickley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-125) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (+120)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Immanuel Quickley on Tuesday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average of 14.9.

Quickley averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Quickley averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-115) 8.5 (-105) 3.5 (-118)

The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Tuesday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+100)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 6.6 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (29.5).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has hit 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

