Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (20-10) into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .362, third-best in the league, and Arraez is first at .435.

The Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright (0-1) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-0).

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Wright

The Braves' Wright (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed three innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .254.

Kyle Wright vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .246 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .375 (21st in the league) with 26 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 2-for-11 in three innings this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty went three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.

The 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.

Garrett will try to pick up his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.

Braxton Garrett vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.450) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (46) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 255 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 156 runs.

Garrett has a 0 ERA and a 0.333 WHIP against the Braves this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .100 batting average over one appearance.

