Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 on May 3, 2023
Player props are available for Martin Necas and Jack Hughes, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has scored 71 points in 82 games (28 goals and 43 assists).
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Sebastian Aho has racked up 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brent Burns has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists through 82 games for Carolina.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Hughes' 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games for New Jersey add up to 99 total points on the season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has posted 80 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
