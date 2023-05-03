Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .248.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 98th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 23.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (23.3%).

In 18 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (75.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings