On Thursday, May 4, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (21-10) visit the Miami Marlins (16-15) at LoanDepot park, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. The Braves will be eyeing a series sweep.

The favored Marlins have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -110. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won five of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have a record of 6-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

The Braves have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of -110 or worse.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

