The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 11 doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .355/.448/.595 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets May. 1 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 1 3-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 at Mets Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 33 hits with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs, eight walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashing .275/.323/.567 on the season.

Albies heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 3 4-for-5 2 1 2 9 at Marlins May. 2 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Mets May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In six starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

The 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Apr. 28 6.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Guardians Apr. 23 4.1 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 17 4.1 6 3 3 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 11 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Twins Apr. 5 7.0 5 1 1 10 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .432/.505/.547 slash line so far this year.

Arraez has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

