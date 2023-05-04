The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Marlins.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

This year, Pillar has posted at least one hit in 12 of 18 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year, Pillar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings