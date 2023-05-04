Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Marlins.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- This year, Pillar has posted at least one hit in 12 of 18 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year, Pillar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
