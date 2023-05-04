Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom has a double and two walks while hitting .276.
- Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (13 of 17), with more than one hit three times (17.6%).
- He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
- In five games this year, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- Luzardo (2-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
