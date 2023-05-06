Braves vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles take the field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Anthony Santander have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Orioles have +195 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.
Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta and its opponent have topped the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.3.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have compiled an 18-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).
- Atlanta has played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.
- In the 33 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-12-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-8
|15-3
|7-5
|15-6
|13-8
|9-3
