The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .258 with a double and two walks.
  • Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with at least two hits three times (16.7%).
  • He has not homered in his 18 games this year.
  • In six games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
