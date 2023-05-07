Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .256 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Riley is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 25 of 34 games this year (73.5%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven home a run in 14 games this season (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (50.0%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
