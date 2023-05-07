The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .256 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Riley is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Riley has gotten a hit in 25 of 34 games this year (73.5%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has driven home a run in 14 games this season (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (50.0%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
