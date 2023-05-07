The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in league).
  • These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 19.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 27.5 -120 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9
Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4
Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5

