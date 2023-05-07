Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles and Tyler Wells, with the first pitch at 11:35 AM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 7, when he went 0-for-0 against the Reds.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .333.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (30.8%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (38.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (53.8%), including three multi-run games (23.1%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9).
