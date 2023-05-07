Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Orioles Player Props
|Braves vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Orioles
|Braves vs Orioles Odds
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.573) and OPS (1.025) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 10th in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (26 of 34), with at least two hits 14 times (41.2%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (17.6%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), with more than one RBI four times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (44.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (77.8%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.