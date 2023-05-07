The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are slated to play on Sunday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, the Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114, led by Devin Booker with 47 points (plus nine assists and six rebounds). Murray was the leading scorer for the losing team with 32 points, and he chipped in five assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 47 6 9 3 1 5 Kevin Durant 39 9 8 0 2 1 TJ Warren 7 3 1 0 1 1

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 32 6 5 1 1 1 Nikola Jokic 30 17 17 0 1 1 Michael Porter Jr. 21 12 0 0 1 6

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton puts up a team-leading 10 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

Booker posts a team-best 27.8 points per game. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Torrey Craig averages 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie puts up 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown gets the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 29.5 4 5.5 1.7 0.8 2.3 Nikola Jokic DEN 23 12.4 8.2 1 0.4 1.5 Kevin Durant PHO 23.4 6.9 4.3 0.7 1.2 1.5 Jamal Murray DEN 23.2 4.7 5.9 0.9 0.4 2.9 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13.4 6.4 1.1 0.7 0.5 2.4 Chris Paul PHO 8.7 3.5 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.9

