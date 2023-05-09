Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (24-11) versus the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at Truist Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (3-3) for the Braves and Nick Pivetta (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 20 (66.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 188 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule