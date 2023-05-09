Braves vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (24-11) versus the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at Truist Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 9.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (3-3) for the Braves and Nick Pivetta (2-2) for the Red Sox.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 20 (66.7%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 188 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Max Fried vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Fried vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
