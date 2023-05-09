The Dallas Stars go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 46 of 91 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.0%).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 15-5 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle is 9-6 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 5.8 3.2 2.7

