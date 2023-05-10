As they try to secure the series sweep on Wednesday, May 10, Max Fried will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (25-11) as they take on the Boston Red Sox (21-16), who will answer with Brayan Bello. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Red Sox have +135 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run over/under is listed for the game.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have gone 12-3 (80%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

