The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .280 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (27.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Bello (1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
