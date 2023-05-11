You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and other players on the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-154) 2.5 (-182)
  • Thursday's over/under for Tatum is 29.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.
  • Tatum has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-118)
  • The 24.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 2.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.
  • Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Thursday's prop bet.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (-111) 3.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110) 1.5 (-133)
  • The 11.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Thursday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (2.5).
  • White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-125) 10.5 (-143) 3.5 (+105) 0.5 (-154)
  • Thursday's prop bet for Embiid is 29.5 points, 3.6 fewer than his season average.
  • Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
  • Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Embiid has made one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (-118) 6.5 (+110) 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (-118)
  • The 20.5-point total set for James Harden on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Harden's per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (6.5).
  • Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Thursday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Harden has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.