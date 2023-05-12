Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (25-12) will face off against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) at Rogers Centre on Friday, May 12. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-160). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (4-2, 4.28 ERA)

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 21, or 65.6%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Blue Jays have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

