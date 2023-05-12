The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers hit the ice Friday in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series. The Panthers have +145 moneyline odds against the favorite Maple Leafs (-175).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In 43 games this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the 27 times this season the Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 14-13 in those games.

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Toronto is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of the time).

Florida has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 6-1 in those contests.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (-143) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-125) 1.5 (+125) 4.5 (-120) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-161) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) -

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 0-0 4-6-0 6.5 3.1 3.1

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.6 3.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.