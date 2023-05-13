MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, May 13
Saturday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Giants and the Diamondbacks, who will be sending Anthony DeSclafani and Zac Gallen to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for May 13.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|TB: McClanahan
|NYY: Cortes
|8 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (38 IP)
|1.76
|ERA
|4.74
|11.3
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (1-0) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Alex Faedo (0-0) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|SEA: Miller
|DET: Faedo
|2 (12 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.2 IP)
|0.75
|ERA
|3.86
|11.3
|K/9
|1.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Tigers
- SEA Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|CIN: Lodolo
|MIA: Alcantara
|7 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (43.2 IP)
|6.29
|ERA
|4.74
|12.3
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -190
- CIN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Reds at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-1) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (5-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|CHC: Wesneski
|MIN: Ryan
|7 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (44 IP)
|3.15
|ERA
|2.45
|6.0
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -175
- CHC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Jose Berrios (3-3) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|ATL: Elder
|TOR: Berrios
|7 (41.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40.1 IP)
|1.74
|ERA
|4.91
|7.8
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -120
- ATL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1) when the clubs play Saturday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|WSH: Williams
|4 (20.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|4.25
|7.5
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals
- NYM Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (2-1) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to JP Sears (0-3) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|TEX: Gray
|OAK: Sears
|7 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.1 IP)
|3.82
|ERA
|5.54
|6.5
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics
- TEX Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-4) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Chris Sale (3-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|STL: Matz
|BOS: Sale
|7 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35.1 IP)
|5.70
|ERA
|6.37
|8.2
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-3) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will look to Cal Quantrill (2-2) when the teams play on Saturday.
|LAA: Detmers
|CLE: Quantrill
|6 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.1 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|3.89
|11.4
|K/9
|4.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Guardians
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (2-1) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|PIT: Contreras
|BAL: Wells
|7 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40 IP)
|4.74
|ERA
|3.15
|7.3
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-4) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|KC: Greinke
|MIL: Houser
|8 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.2 IP)
|5.18
|ERA
|3.86
|5.8
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Royals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (0-1) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease (2-2) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|HOU: Bielak
|CHW: Cease
|2 (8.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.1 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|5.58
|6.2
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -135
- HOU Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-0) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Julio Urias (4-3) when the clubs play Saturday.
|SD: Musgrove
|LAD: Urías
|3 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45.1 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|3.77
|9.5
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -155
- SD Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Dodgers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send DeSclafani (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Gallen (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|SF: DeSclafani
|ARI: Gallen
|7 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (49.2 IP)
|2.80
|ERA
|2.36
|6.6
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -165
- SF Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|PHI: Suarez
|COL: Feltner
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (33.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|5.08
|-
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rockies
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- COL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
