On Sunday, May 14, Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) host Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (25-14) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-110). The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (5-0, 3.35 ERA) vs Collin McHugh - ATL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a record of 17-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (63% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Braves have won three of four games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

