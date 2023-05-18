How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can tune in to TNT to see the Panthers look to take down the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
- The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.