MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, May 20
Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Kyle Freeland drawing the start for the Rockies, and Jon Gray taking the ball for Rangers.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for May 20.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-7) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|KC: Lyles
|CHW: Giolito
|9 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (53.2 IP)
|6.97
|ERA
|3.86
|6.6
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Alek Manoah (1-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|TOR: Manoah
|8 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (45 IP)
|6.57
|ERA
|5.40
|10.7
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (3-3) when the teams face off Saturday.
|CHC: Taillon
|PHI: Nola
|6 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (55.2 IP)
|6.29
|ERA
|4.53
|9.6
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -175
- CHC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (5-1) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|PIT: Keller
|3 (14.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (56.2 IP)
|8.59
|ERA
|2.38
|6.7
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -135
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Pirates
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (0-1) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Patrick Corbin (2-5) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|DET: Faedo
|WSH: Corbin
|2 (10.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (50.1 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|4.65
|6.7
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -115
- DET Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Freeland (4-4) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Gray (3-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|COL: Freeland
|TEX: Gray
|9 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45.2 IP)
|3.16
|ERA
|3.15
|6.7
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -190
- COL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Logan Webb (3-5) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|MIA: Garrett
|SF: Webb
|8 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (59 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|3.66
|8.8
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -175
- MIA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-3) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (4-1) when the teams play on Saturday.
|OAK: Sears
|HOU: Brown
|8 (42.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (44.2 IP)
|5.27
|ERA
|3.43
|9.3
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Astros
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Reds Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (1-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|NYY: Brito
|CIN: Weaver
|9 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.1 IP)
|5.45
|ERA
|6.26
|5.9
|K/9
|8.9
Live Stream Yankees at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (3-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|CLE: Bibee
|NYM: Scherzer
|4 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (27.2 IP)
|3.22
|ERA
|4.88
|8.9
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Eric Lauer (4-4) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (5-1) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|MIL: Lauer
|TB: Eflin
|8 (39.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|3.38
|8.8
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- MIL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Jesse Chavez (0-0) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|ATL: Chávez
|8 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (18 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|2.50
|10.6
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -155
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Braves
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (2-1) when the teams meet Saturday.
|LAD: Syndergaard
|STL: Mikolas
|8 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.2 IP)
|5.94
|ERA
|4.91
|6.4
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -110
- LAD Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (1-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (3-2) when the teams play Saturday.
|MIN: Varland
|LAA: Sandoval
|4 (23 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (44.2 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|3.22
|10.6
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -130
- MIN Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Angels
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (3-2) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (1-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|BOS: Sale
|SD: Musgrove
|8 (43.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|6.63
|11.2
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Padres
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
