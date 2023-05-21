The Atlanta Braves (28-17) will look to Matt Olson, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-2) to the mound, while George Kirby (5-2) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (5-2, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 7.24 ERA this season with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 7.2 walks per nine across three games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-2) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Kirby is looking to continue a seventh-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kirby is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.45), 17th in WHIP (1.013), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.