Claire Liu plays Ylena In-Albon to open play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), she was knocked out by Marta Kostyuk in the round of 64. Liu has +50000 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Liu at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Liu's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Liu will face In-Albon.

Liu is listed at -165 to win her next contest against In-Albon.

Claire Liu Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Liu Stats

Liu last played on May 12, 2023, a 0-6, 4-6 loss to No. 40-ranked Kostyuk in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Liu is 16-20 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Liu has a record of 1-3 on clay over the last 12 months.

Liu, over the past year, has played 36 matches across all court types, and 20.9 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Liu has played four matches on clay, and 24.3 games per match.

Liu, over the past year, has won 62.4% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.

Liu has been victorious in 62.5% of her service games on clay over the past year and 28.6% of her return games.

