Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Dean Kremer toeing the rubber for the Orioles, and Kevin Gausman getting the nod for the Blue Jays.

Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the schedule for May 21.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Yankees at Reds Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-0) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Hunter Greene (0-3) when the teams face off Sunday.

NYY: Severino CIN: Greene 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 9 (43 IP) - ERA 4.60 - K/9 12.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Reds

NYY Odds to Win: -155

-155 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CHC: Steele PHI: Walker 9 (55.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (41.1 IP) 2.44 ERA 6.53 7.6 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHC Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (5-2) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will counter with Jared Shuster (0-2) when the teams meet Sunday.

SEA: Kirby ATL: Shuster 8 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (13.2 IP) 2.45 ERA 7.24 7.2 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-3) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (3-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

ARI: Kelly PIT: Contreras 9 (52.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (45 IP) 3.27 ERA 4.40 9.5 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Pirates

ARI Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (3-5) when the teams play on Sunday.

DET: Wentz WSH: Gray 8 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (52.2 IP) 6.38 ERA 2.73 7.4 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kremer (5-1) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (2-3) when the teams face off Sunday.

BAL: Kremer TOR: Gausman 9 (47.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (55 IP) 4.94 ERA 3.27 6.8 K/9 12.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -200

-200 BAL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-3) to the bump as they face the Rays, who will counter with Jalen Beeks (1-2) when the teams face off Sunday.

MIL: Peralta TB: Beeks 8 (46 IP) Games/IP 17 (23 IP) 3.72 ERA 4.70 9.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (3-2) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

CLE: Bibee NYM: Scherzer 4 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (27.2 IP) 3.22 ERA 4.88 8.9 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-1) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Lance Lynn (2-5) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

KC: Hernandez CHW: Lynn 19 (22 IP) Games/IP 9 (51.1 IP) 4.09 ERA 6.66 11.5 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send James Kaprielian (0-3) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Framber Valdez (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

OAK: Kaprielian HOU: Valdez 7 (23 IP) Games/IP 9 (57 IP) 10.17 ERA 2.84 9.8 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -350

-350 OAK Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-3) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

LAD: Kershaw STL: Flaherty 9 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (46.1 IP) 2.52 ERA 5.24 10.6 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-0) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (2-3) when the clubs play Sunday.

COL: Seabold TEX: Heaney 10 (28 IP) Games/IP 8 (42 IP) 5.14 ERA 4.71 6.4 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (3-2) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Alex Wood (0-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

MIA: Luzardo SF: Wood 9 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (15.2 IP) 3.16 ERA 2.87 9.6 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Twins at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

MIN: Lopez LAA: Ohtani 9 (54 IP) Games/IP 9 (53 IP) 4.00 ERA 3.23 11.0 K/9 12.1

Vegas Odds for Twins at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -155

-155 MIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (2-5) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Michael Wacha (4-1) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

BOS: Kluber SD: Wacha 8 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (44.1 IP) 6.41 ERA 4.06 7.6 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -155

-155 BOS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-2) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Justin Verlander (1-2) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

CLE: Bieber NYM: Verlander 9 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (17 IP) 3.20 ERA 4.76 6.9 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

