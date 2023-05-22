The Florida Panthers hit the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Hurricanes have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Panthers (-115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 42-32-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime matchups.

In the 32 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-7 record (good for 45 points).

In the 10 games this season the Panthers registered only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).

Florida has finished 3-14-1 in the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).

The Panthers are 48-13-6 in the 67 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 102 points).

In the 40 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 24-12-4 record (52 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 22-11-3 (47 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have earned a record of 16-11-27 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.

In the 40 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 58 points.

In eight games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of six points (2-4-2).

When Carolina has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 16 points (6-8-4 record).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 63 games, earning 109 points from those contests.

Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 44 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.