Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, who play on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (247 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Elder has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Ken Waldichuk

