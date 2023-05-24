Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- In 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in five games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (26.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .153 against him.
