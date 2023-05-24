Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 63 hits and an OBP of .427 to go with a slugging percentage of .588. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 79.2% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 48), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (25%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|18 (75%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (83.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (75%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (50%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 1.13 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .153 to opposing hitters.
