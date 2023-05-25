The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has three doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .211.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 16 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

