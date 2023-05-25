Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including JP Sears and the Athletics going up against Logan Gilbert and the Mariners.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for May 25.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

STL: Mikolas CIN: Weaver 10 (54.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (31.2 IP) 4.77 ERA 6.54 7.1 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

STL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10.5 runs

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-4) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (6-1) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

TOR: Manoah TB: Eflin 10 (50.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (47 IP) 5.15 ERA 3.45 7.1 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-5) when the clubs face off Thursday.

MIA: Garrett COL: Freeland 9 (43 IP) Games/IP 10 (53.1 IP) 4.60 ERA 3.88 9.2 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 COL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 11 runs

Padres at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (1-6) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-2) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

SD: Snell WSH: Irvin 9 (45 IP) Games/IP 4 (18 IP) 5.60 ERA 5.50 9.6 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Padres at Nationals

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Alex Faedo (0-2) when the teams meet on Thursday.

CHW: Giolito DET: Faedo 10 (59.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.2 IP) 3.62 ERA 4.60 9.1 K/9 6.9

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (2-4) when the clubs play on Thursday.

BAL: Gibson NYY: Schmidt 10 (59 IP) Games/IP 10 (45 IP) 4.27 ERA 6.00 6.3 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -135

-135 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (4-3) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will give the start to Dylan Dodd (0-0) when the clubs play on Thursday.

PHI: Nola ATL: Dodd 10 (62.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.31 ERA - 7.6 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 ATL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (0-0) when the teams play Thursday.

NYM: Carrasco CHC: Hendricks 4 (18.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 8.68 ERA - 5.3 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 NYM Odds to Win: -110

Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (4-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers Thursday.

SF: Alexander MIL: TBD 21 (18.1 IP) Games/IP - 4.42 ERA - 4.4 K/9 -

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Sears (0-3) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Gilbert (2-2) when the clubs play Thursday.

OAK: Sears SEA: Gilbert 9 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (52 IP) 4.99 ERA 3.81 9.4 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 7.5 runs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.